Child & Teen Health

Do toddler formulas deliver on nutrition claims?

So-called toddler formulas are costly, unnecessary, and sometimes even unhealthy.

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Toddler with curly, brown hair drinking milk through through straw, on blanket outdoors, next to gray and white cat with saucer of milk

Once babies are a year old, those who have been drinking infant formula don't need it anymore. By that age, they can and should get most of their nutritional needs met by solid foods. Drinking cow's milk, or a fortified plant milk such as soy milk, is perfectly fine. And honestly, they don't even need that much of it.

A 2023 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) looked closely at what toddlers actually need for healthy growth and development — and toddler milks didn't make the cut. Here are a few key takeaways for parents.

Is toddler formula more nutritious than milk?

No. But for some parents, it feels odd and uncomfortable to stop formula and give cow's milk. They feel like formula is more nutritious and maybe even more easily digested. That may not be surprising: a lot of marketing money has encouraged people to think this way.

So it's understandable that some parents turn to formulas marketed for toddlers. It's especially understandable given the claims that formula companies make about the nutritional advantages of toddler formula. You may have seen — or bought — these products marketed purely as "follow-up formulas," "transition formulas," or "growing-up milks." These formulas do not have a medical purpose. They simply help companies keep the customers they would otherwise lose once babies turn a year old.

Not only are toddler formulas unnecessary, some of them are actually worse than cow's milk. That's the main message shared by the AAP, which hopes to help parents understand what older infants and toddlers actually need — and see through the marketing claims.

Do some toddlers need specialized formulas?

Yes. Just to be clear, I am not talking about specialized formulas for children over 12 months who have digestive, metabolic, or other medical problems.

Are toddler formulas regulated in any way?

No. Because infant formulas must meet all the nutritional requirements of babies less than 12 months of age, they are regulated by the FDA. The FDA has requirements about what they must and must not contain, and it makes sure that the facilities where infant formulas are made are regularly inspected.

This is not true of toddler formulas. They are not regulated, and not required to prove any of the claims they make about their nutritional benefits.

What might make a toddler formula unhealthy?

Given the lack of regulation, it's not surprising that there is wide variation in the composition of toddler formulas. But what is particularly worrisome, says the AAP, is that some of these products are actually unhealthy. They may have too little or too much protein, or have added sweeteners. These added sweeteners can build a child's "sweet tooth" and set them on the path to obesity.

Additionally, toddler formulas are more expensive than cow's milk, creating a financial burden for families — one that is definitely not worth it.

Is your toddler's diet healthy?

Instead of reaching for a toddler formula, try to take a broader look at your child's diet. Toddlers should eat from the same healthy food groups we all need. This includes

  • fruits and vegetables
  • whole grains
  • protein (such as meat, fish, beans, and nut butters)
  • dairy or dairy substitutes fortified with calcium and vitamin D.

Limit added sugars, and after age 2 try to limit less-healthy fats in the child's diet as well. The best way to build healthy lifetime habits is to start early, and this is particularly true of nutrition.

About the Author

photo of Claire McCarthy, MD

Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Claire McCarthy, MD, is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. In addition to being a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. McCarthy … See Full Bio
View all posts by Claire McCarthy, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Concussion in children: What to know and do featured image

Child & Teen Health

Concussion in children: What to know and do
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions featured image

Child & Teen Health

Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them featured image

Staying Healthy

Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them
Child & Teen Health Nutrition Parenting

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.