Child & Teen Health

Blown up in smoke: Young adults who vape at greater risk of COVID symptoms

GettyImages-1177926514
By , Contributor

COVID-19 has swept across the globe, infecting millions and resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. Substantial resources have been invested into understanding individual vulnerability in order to protect those at greatest risk. Age is the most often cited risk factor; 75% of US deaths have been in people over the age of 65, while younger people generally have milder symptoms. In addition to age, the Centers for Disease Control has delineated a list of health factors that increase vulnerability, most of which are chronic disorders that generally alter health status. The single most modifiable risk factor for severe COVID-19 infection is inhaled substance use through smoking or vaping.

Vaping and smoking increase young adults’ risk of COVID symptoms

A new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health used national data to estimate the toll of smoking and vaping on COVID-19 risk for young adults. The team found that overall, nearly one in three young adults ages 18 to 25 in the US are at heightened risk, though that number falls to one in six among those who do not smoke or vape. In other words, smoking and vaping double the number of young adults in the at-risk category.

The at-risk categorization is more than a theoretical concern. Smoking and vaping both cause lung injury that threatens pulmonary reserve. Substance use can also weaken the immune system, resulting in reduced capacity to fight off infection. A recent study found that adolescents and young adults who smoke and vape were five times more likely to report COVID-19 symptoms and seven times more likely to have a diagnosis, compared to their peers. A combined analysis using data from multiple studies found that among people infected with COVID-19, those with history of smoking were twice as likely to have disease progression.

Risk-taking during adolescence could mean greater risk for COVID

During adolescence and young adulthood, developing brains are wired to seek large neurological rewards, resulting in the risk-taking that is associated with this stage of life. Most young adults enjoy good health and hearty physiologic reserve, allowing them to tolerate the insults of substance use without noticeable impact, until the cumulative effects accrue in middle adulthood — or at least that was generally assumed to be the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease, smoking and vaping also inherently increase the risk of respiratory virus transmission. Smoking and vaping are often social activities for young adults. Both involve exhaling forcibly, which may propel droplets that carry viral particles further than at-rest breathing. The Canadian government recommends that people remain six feet apart and avoid sharing products, though people who get together to smoke or vape may not adhere to government guidelines. It goes without saying that both smoking and vaping are incompatible with wearing a mask. These factors combine to pose a real threat in places where young people gather — including colleges and universities. Schools would be smart to institute strict no-smoking and no-vaping rules and enforce them vigorously as part of a COVID-19 containment plan.

Younger people may be overconfident about health risks

Young people tend to overestimate their own ability to control a situation, and think of themselves as invincible; many are inclined to think that they will be able to quit smoking whenever they want to. A little extra confidence may be useful during the transition to adulthood, even if based on a faulty assessment of one’s own capabilities. But the same tendency can cause real problems in this pandemic. The idea that younger people are safe from COVID-19 is inaccurate; according to an early report from the CDC, one in five people ages 20 to 44 who become infected are hospitalized, and 2% to 4% require treatment in an intensive care unit. The best thing we can do for young people is to promote accurate information about their true risks. More than any other group, young adults who are able to quit smoking and vaping have the power to flatten their own personal risk curves.

Supporting young people who want to quit vaping and smoking

Parents and healthcare professionals have a role to play here, too. Many youth who use vaping products have seriously considered quitting, but quit attempts don’t always stick. Vaping is so new that specific treatments have not yet been rigorously tested, but there are effective treatments for nicotine use disorders. Healthcare professionals can prescribe medications that help relieve withdrawal symptoms and prevent cravings, and counselors can provide support during the process. Parents can help by encouraging their children to get help. For people who are trying to quit using nicotine, a little help can go a long way.

About the Author

photo of Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH, Contributor

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH is a board certified Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. She is the Director of the Adolescent Substance use and Addiction Program (ASAP) in the Division … See Full Bio
View all posts by Sharon Levy, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Quit Smoking for Good

Tobacco use may be the toughest unhealthy habit to break. But don’t get discouraged. You can quit. In fact, in the United States today, there are more ex-smokers than smokers. The information in the Harvard Medical School Guide: Quit Smoking for Good, can help you learn about common obstacles that arise when people try to quit, and the various techniques to overcome them.

Read More

Related Content

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu? featured image

Staying Healthy

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu?
Why are cold symptoms worse at night? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why are cold symptoms worse at night?
Why does the flu cause body aches? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why does the flu cause body aches?
Cold & Flu Smoking, Vaping, & Quitting

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.