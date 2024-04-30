photo of Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

Contributor

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH is a board certified Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. She is the Director of the Adolescent Substance use and Addiction Program (ASAP) in the Division of Developmental Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, which is comprised of clinical, research, training and policy arms.

Dr. Levy has evaluated and treated thousands of adolescents with substance use disorders, and has taught national curricula and published extensively on the outpatient management of substance use disorders in adolescents, including screening and brief advice in primary care, the use of drug testing and the outpatient management of opioid dependent adolescents.

She is the past chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Substance Use and Prevention, the President of the Association for Medical Education and Research in Substance Abuse (AMERSA) and serves on the board of directors of the Addiction Medicine Fellowship Director’s Association.

A conversation about reducing the harms of social media featured image

Mind & Mood

A conversation about reducing the harms of social media
Nicotine addiction explained — and how medications can help featured image

Mind & Mood

Nicotine addiction explained — and how medications can help
Blown up in smoke: Young adults who vape at greater risk of COVID symptoms featured image

Child & Teen Health

Blown up in smoke: Young adults who vape at greater risk of COVID symptoms
Vaping: It's hard to quit, but help is available featured image

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

Vaping: It's hard to quit, but help is available
Teens and drugs: 5 tips for talking with your kids featured image

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

Teens and drugs: 5 tips for talking with your kids
Adolescence: A high-risk time for substance use disorders featured image

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH

Adolescence: A high-risk time for substance use disorders
