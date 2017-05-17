Staying Healthy

3 reasons to leave earwax alone

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Can you think of something you do that's nearly irresistible, widely popular, but a bad idea that's based on a health myth? That's right, I'm talking about inserting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears.

According to guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, experts strongly discourage twirling cotton-tipped swabs in the ears. Here's why.

1. It's unnecessary

The ear is self-cleaning. No routine maintenance is required. If you're inserting swabs into your ears to remove earwax or prevent its buildup, think again. Earwax is produced within the ear canal and naturally migrates from deeper inside to outside. There are exceptions, of course. Some people make more than the average amount of earwax, and for others (especially older adults) it becomes harder and drier than usual. Even in these situations, inserting a swab inside the ear is not the answer. More on this in a moment.

2. It may be harmful

Inserting a cotton tipped swab (or anything else) into the ear can damage the ear canal or eardrum, or push earwax farther into the canal, making it harder to remove. This may cause a feeling of pressure in the ear and diminished hearing. Even worse, clumps of earwax pushed down near the eardrum can lead to painful ear infections.

3. Earwax is not a sign of poor hygiene

Here's where there seems to be some misunderstanding. Earwax — the medical term is "cerumen" — is there for good reasons. Among other things, cerumen:

  • is a natural moisturizer, preventing the skin inside the ear from becoming too dry
  • traps dirt and dust before they can reach deep into the canal
  • absorbs dead skin cells and debris
  • prevents bacteria and other infectious organisms from reaching the inner ear.

Some people make more earwax, while others make less. The makeup of earwax varies depending on ethnicity, age, environment, and even diet. While there seems to be a certain "ick" factor associated with earwax, it's not a reflection of uncleanliness; in fact, it's a sign of normal, healthy ears.

What to do about "cerumenosis"

Buildup of earwax can cause symptoms. When it does, doctors call it "cerumenosis" and recommend over-the-counter ear drops that can soften earwax and allow it to exit the ear more easily (with gentle irrigation, such as during a shower). Or, a healthcare provider can look inside your ear and use instruments specifically designed to remove earwax.

In conclusion…

There's a reason the makers of cotton-tipped swabs put this warning on their packaging: "Do not insert swab into ear canal. Entering the ear canal could cause injury." But, it still goes on. Perhaps it's just too tempting or satisfying. Perhaps no one reads the labels of the products they use. Or maybe the myths about earwax are too ingrained to be easily dispelled by facts. Whatever the reasons, now you know to stop putting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears. And that also goes for unfolded paper clips, pen caps, or whatever else you've been using!

About the Author

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

