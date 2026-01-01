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William Brugge, MD

Contributor

Dr. William Brugge is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a teacher-clinician in the gastroenterology division at Massachusetts General Hospital. As a gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist, the vast majority of his time is spent on outpatient care in the endoscopy unit and his office. Dr. Brugge’s academic and research focus involves the field of advanced endoscopy, and he was one of the pioneers in the development of endoscopic ultrasound, introducing this technique to Massachusetts General Hospital in 1993.

Posts by William Brugge, MD

Do gallstones always need treatment? featured image

Digestive Health

Do gallstones always need treatment?
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