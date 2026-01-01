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New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
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William Brugge, MD
Contributor
Dr. William Brugge is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a teacher-clinician in the gastroenterology division at Massachusetts General Hospital. As a gastroenterologist and therapeutic endoscopist, the vast majority of his time is spent on outpatient care in the endoscopy unit and his office. Dr. Brugge’s academic and research focus involves the field of advanced endoscopy, and he was one of the pioneers in the development of endoscopic ultrasound, introducing this technique to Massachusetts General Hospital in 1993.
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak