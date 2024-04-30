Recent Blog Articles
Vikram Rangan, MD
Contributor
Vikram Rangan, MD, is a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and is an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He joined the faculty in 2018, and is part of the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and motility team at BIDMC, which specializes in the diagnosis and management of GI motility disorders, as well as clinical research into novel treatment approaches for these conditions. Dr Rangan’s clinical and research interests include acid reflux, disorders of the stomach, and IBS.
Posts by Vikram Rangan, MD
Digestive Health
Five lifestyle factors that can help prevent gastroesophageal reflux disease
Vikram Rangan, MD
Functional dyspepsia: Causes, treatments, and new directions
