Contributor

Tim Aceto earned his master of science in physical therapy at the University of New England. He specializes in orthopedics and sports medicine. He’s experienced in treating patients with shoulder dysfunctions and in the treatment and prevention of golf-related injuries. He is the team leader for the Spaulding North Shore Sports Medicine Team, and was the team physical therapist for North Shore Spirit baseball team from 2004 to 2007. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and a certified TRX trainer. He is certified by the Titleist Performance Institute.