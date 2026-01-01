What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS
Contributor
Tim Aceto earned his master of science in physical therapy at the University of New England. He specializes in orthopedics and sports medicine. He’s experienced in treating patients with shoulder dysfunctions and in the treatment and prevention of golf-related injuries. He is the team leader for the Spaulding North Shore Sports Medicine Team, and was the team physical therapist for North Shore Spirit baseball team from 2004 to 2007. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and a certified TRX trainer. He is certified by the Titleist Performance Institute.
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak