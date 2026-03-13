How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Tien Ly, MD
Contributor
Dr. Tien Ly attended Tufts University School of Medicine, then completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Tufts/New England Medical Center in Boston, MA. She has been a member of the faculty of MGH for more than 20 years. Her clinical interests include abnormal Pap smears, abnormal vaginal bleeding, and obstetrics ultrasound.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury