Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH
Contributor
Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH, is an Associate Physician and Clinical Director of Behavioral Sleep Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Her research focuses 1) adapting sleep health interventions to a variety of community and clinical populations and 2) impact of sleep disorders consequent influence on pain and cardiometabolic health, for which she has won several awards. Dr. Bertisch has also published on national patterns of use of pharmacologic and behavioral treatments of insomnia. She also coleads innovations aimed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders in the primary care setting. She was named a Top Doctor by Boston Magazine in 2017.
Posts by Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH
Mind & Mood
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia by telemedicine: Is it as good as in-person treatment?
Sleep
Strategies to promote better sleep in these uncertain times
Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH
Sleep driving and other unusual practices during sleep
Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH
No more counting sheep: Proven behaviors to help you sleep
