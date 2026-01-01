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Stanwood Chang

Contributor

Stanwood Chang teaches the Tai Chi for Parkinson's program at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He is also the program manager for the Eight Active Ingredients of Tai Chi Teacher Training Program at the Tree of Life Tai Chi Center, founded and directed by Harvard Medical School associate professor Peter Wayne.

Chang studies Yang (Cheng Man-Ching) style tai chi with Wayne, Sun style tai chi with Master Thomas Duterme, Chen style tai chi with Master Wang Haijun, and somatic movement with Mary Bond. In 2009, Chang founded the Red Panda Tai Chi Institute, which aims to preserve and transmit the traditional art of tai chi and apply it to modern-day stresses, health issues, and lifestyles.

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