Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Stanwood Chang
Contributor
Stanwood Chang teaches the Tai Chi for Parkinson's program at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He is also the program manager for the Eight Active Ingredients of Tai Chi Teacher Training Program at the Tree of Life Tai Chi Center, founded and directed by Harvard Medical School associate professor Peter Wayne.
Chang studies Yang (Cheng Man-Ching) style tai chi with Wayne, Sun style tai chi with Master Thomas Duterme, Chen style tai chi with Master Wang Haijun, and somatic movement with Mary Bond. In 2009, Chang founded the Red Panda Tai Chi Institute, which aims to preserve and transmit the traditional art of tai chi and apply it to modern-day stresses, health issues, and lifestyles.
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain