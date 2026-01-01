Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
Sarah Cuddy, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Sarah Cuddy is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Mass General Brigham Cardiac Amyloidosis Program. Her research interests include multi-modality imaging in cardiac amyloidosis, and exercise intolerance and training in people with cardiac amyloidosis.
Dr. Cuddy earned her MD degree at University College Dublin, followed by an internship and residency at Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. She also completed fellowships at the Royal College of Physicians Ireland in cardiology, and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in cardiovascular imaging and amyloidosis.
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes