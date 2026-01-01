Contributor

Dr. Sarah Cuddy is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Mass General Brigham Cardiac Amyloidosis Program. Her research interests include multi-modality imaging in cardiac amyloidosis, and exercise intolerance and training in people with cardiac amyloidosis.

Dr. Cuddy earned her MD degree at University College Dublin, followed by an internship and residency at Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. She also completed fellowships at the Royal College of Physicians Ireland in cardiology, and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in cardiovascular imaging and amyloidosis.