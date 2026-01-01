Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Natalia Redyk, PT, DPT
Contributor
Natalia Redyk is a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Center’s outpatient facility in Orleans, MA. She works with older adults utilizing a fitness-forward approach.
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain