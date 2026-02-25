Contributor

Dr. Nandita S. Scott is the Ellertson Family Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is also director emerita of the Mass General Brigham Women’s Heart Health Program, and the inaugural director of Mass General Brigham Cardiovascular Medicine.

Dr. Scott earned her MD from the University of Ottawa Medical School in Ontario, Canada, where she also held positions as chief of internal medicine and chief cardiology resident. She also completed a fellowship in echocardiography at Massachusetts General Hospital.