Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
Nandita S. Scott, MD
Contributor
Dr. Nandita S. Scott is the Ellertson Family Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is also director emerita of the Mass General Brigham Women’s Heart Health Program, and the inaugural director of Mass General Brigham Cardiovascular Medicine.
Dr. Scott earned her MD from the University of Ottawa Medical School in Ontario, Canada, where she also held positions as chief of internal medicine and chief cardiology resident. She also completed a fellowship in echocardiography at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized