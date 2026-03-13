Contributor

Meghan Salamon is a registered dietitian at the Weight Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. She has a passion for and background in bariatrics, GLP-1 and weight-loss medication nutrition therapy, as well as behavioral weight management. Meghan received her bachelor of science degree in dietetics at Boston University and completed her master of science in nutrition and dietetic internship at Saint Elizabeth University. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Outside of the Weight Center, Meghan is a certified personal trainer who coaches group fitness in the Boston area.