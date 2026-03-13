How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Meghan Salamon, MS, RDN, LDN, CPT
Contributor
Meghan Salamon is a registered dietitian at the Weight Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. She has a passion for and background in bariatrics, GLP-1 and weight-loss medication nutrition therapy, as well as behavioral weight management. Meghan received her bachelor of science degree in dietetics at Boston University and completed her master of science in nutrition and dietetic internship at Saint Elizabeth University. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Outside of the Weight Center, Meghan is a certified personal trainer who coaches group fitness in the Boston area.
Posts by Meghan Salamon, MS, RDN, LDN, CPT
Diet and nutrition
What does a healthy, realistic rate of weight loss look like, and why does it matter?
How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury