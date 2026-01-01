Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Lauren Mellett, PT
Contributor
Lauren Mellett is a board-certified cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapist with over 25 years of experience in outpatient cardiac rehabilitation. She manages the cardiac rehabilitation program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at the Mass General Brigham Healthcare Center in Foxborough, MA, and was instrumental in establishing the program. Mellett also serves as adjunct faculty in the physical therapy department at Northeastern University’s Bouvé College of Health Sciences in Boston.
Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life