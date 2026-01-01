Contributor

Lauren Mellett is a board-certified cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapist with over 25 years of experience in outpatient cardiac rehabilitation. She manages the cardiac rehabilitation program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at the Mass General Brigham Healthcare Center in Foxborough, MA, and was instrumental in establishing the program. Mellett also serves as adjunct faculty in the physical therapy department at Northeastern University’s Bouvé College of Health Sciences in Boston.