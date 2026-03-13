photo of Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN

Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN

Contributor

Lauren Abeles works as a dietitian in the cardiac rehabilitation unit and outpatient nutrition clinic at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and in a private practice in Needham, MA. Her focus is on plant-based, heart-healthy diets, diabetes prevention and management, and mindful eating.

She received her bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, her master of science in administration from Boston University, and earned a master of science in food and nutrition from Framingham State University.

Recent Articles
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How high blood pressure harms your health
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Time for a medication check-up?
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Risk factors for MCI and dementia
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Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
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How we make memories
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Treating mild cognitive impairment
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Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
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Cholesterol's various forms
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Stopping a medication?
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How to fall without injury
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