How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN
Contributor
Lauren Abeles works as a dietitian in the cardiac rehabilitation unit and outpatient nutrition clinic at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and in a private practice in Needham, MA. Her focus is on plant-based, heart-healthy diets, diabetes prevention and management, and mindful eating.
She received her bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, her master of science in administration from Boston University, and earned a master of science in food and nutrition from Framingham State University.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury