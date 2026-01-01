Contributor

Jingyi Qian is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH). Her research focuses on the physiological mechanisms by which timing of behavior (such as food intake and physical activity) interact with the circadian system and synergistically affect cardiometabolic outcomes.

Qian earned her PhD in molecular, cellular, and integrative physiology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and was a postdoctoral research fellow at the BWH Medical Chronobiology Program.