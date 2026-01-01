Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
Jingyi Qian, Ph.D.
Contributor
Jingyi Qian is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH). Her research focuses on the physiological mechanisms by which timing of behavior (such as food intake and physical activity) interact with the circadian system and synergistically affect cardiometabolic outcomes.
Qian earned her PhD in molecular, cellular, and integrative physiology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and was a postdoctoral research fellow at the BWH Medical Chronobiology Program.
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes