Huma Farid, MD
Contributor
Dr. Huma Farid is an obstetrician/gynecologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an instructor in obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard Medical School. She directs the resident colposcopy clinic and is the associate program director for the obstetrics and gynecology residency program at BIDMC. She also writes and reviews medical content for Buoy Health. Dr. Farid graduated from Harvard Medical School. When not involved in resident education or patient care, she enjoys reading and writing.
Posts by Huma Farid, MD
Women's Health
A different nonhormonal birth control option
Women's Health
Period equity: What it is and why it matters
Huma Farid, MD
Birth control and high blood pressure: Which methods are safe for you?
Huma Farid, MD
Intimacy, sex, and COVID-19
Diseases & Conditions
Pregnant and worried about the new coronavirus?
Huma Farid, MD
What can you do to reduce the risk of birth defects?
Huma Farid, MD
Can monitoring blood pressure at home cut maternal mortality?
Huma Farid, MD
Hyperemesis: (Way) beyond morning sickness
Huma Farid, MD
Vulvar health: Navigating the nether regions
Huma Farid, MD
When a pelvic exam is traumatic
Huma Farid, MD
More water, fewer UTIs?
