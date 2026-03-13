How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Heather Bell-Temin, MS, RD, CSO, LDN, FAND
Contributor
Heather Bell-Temin is a registered dietitian and certified specialist in oncology nutrition. She received a master of science in nutrition from Louisiana State University. Currently she is a senior nutritionist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She has had extensive experience in oncology, gastrointestinal nutrition, and chronic disease prevention over her 25-year-plus career. She is passionate about simplifying nutrition, dispelling common myths, and helping clients set realistic, meaningful health goals.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Time for a medication check-up?
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Cholesterol's various forms
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury