Contributor

Heather Bell-Temin is a registered dietitian and certified specialist in oncology nutrition. She received a master of science in nutrition from Louisiana State University. Currently she is a senior nutritionist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She has had extensive experience in oncology, gastrointestinal nutrition, and chronic disease prevention over her 25-year-plus career. She is passionate about simplifying nutrition, dispelling common myths, and helping clients set realistic, meaningful health goals.