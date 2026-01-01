Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
How to increase appetite
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
What is the "gout diet"?
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
Fibroids tied to higher risk of cardiovascular disease
Frances Parpos, RD
Contributor
Frances Parpos is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. She received her bachelor of science in nutritional science from Boston University and master of public health with a concentration in nutrition from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She completed her dietetic internship at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. She specializes in cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and weight management. She has been working for the Brigham and Women’s Hospital cardiac rehabilitation program since 2012. She is also the owner of Nutrition Makeovers, a private practice offering in-home nutrition consultations.
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
How to increase appetite
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
What is the "gout diet"?
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
Fibroids tied to higher risk of cardiovascular disease