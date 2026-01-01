Contributor

Frances Parpos is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. She received her bachelor of science in nutritional science from Boston University and master of public health with a concentration in nutrition from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She completed her dietetic internship at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. She specializes in cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and weight management. She has been working for the Brigham and Women’s Hospital cardiac rehabilitation program since 2012. She is also the owner of Nutrition Makeovers, a private practice offering in-home nutrition consultations.