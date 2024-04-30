photo of Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Guest Contributor

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW, is a clinical social worker whose practice focuses on infertility. pregnancy loss, third-party reproduction, and adoption. She is the author or co-author of six books in the field, most recently Having Your Baby Through Egg Donation, which she wrote with Dr. Evelina Sterling.

Posts by Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Paths to parenting: Choosing single parenthood through pregnancy featured image

Women's Health

Paths to parenting: Choosing single parenthood through pregnancy
Paths to parenthood: Receiving an embryo donation featured image

Women's Health

Paths to parenthood: Receiving an embryo donation
Embryo donation: One possible path after IVF featured image

Women's Health

Embryo donation: One possible path after IVF
Grandparenting: Ready to move for family? featured image

Staying Healthy

Grandparenting: Ready to move for family?
Grandparents and vaccines: Now what? featured image

COVID-19

Grandparents and vaccines: Now what?
Grandparenting: Anticipating March 11 featured image

COVID-19

Grandparenting: Anticipating March 11
Grandparents as scribes of the pandemic featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Grandparents as scribes of the pandemic
Grandparenting: Navigating risk as the pandemic continues featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Grandparenting: Navigating risk as the pandemic continues
Grandparenting in the time of COVID-19 featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Grandparenting in the time of COVID-19
Surrogacy: Who decides to become a gestational carrier? featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Surrogacy: Who decides to become a gestational carrier?
Infertility the second time around featured image

Men's Health

Infertility the second time around
Infertility: Grandparents in waiting featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Infertility: Grandparents in waiting
Hope and caution during infertility treatment featured image

Birth Control

Hope and caution during infertility treatment
What donor offspring seek when they do DNA testing featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

What donor offspring seek when they do DNA testing
DNA testing forever changed donor conception featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

DNA testing forever changed donor conception
Father’s Day: Tools for coping when celebration brings pain featured image

Men's Health

Father’s Day: Tools for coping when celebration brings pain
Mother’s Day: Tools for coping when celebration brings pain featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Mother’s Day: Tools for coping when celebration brings pain
Infertility: Extra embryos –– too much of a good thing? featured image

Men's Health

Infertility: Extra embryos –– too much of a good thing?
Infertility: Other people’s pregnancies featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Infertility: Other people’s pregnancies
Infertility: Maintaining privacy, avoiding secrecy featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Infertility: Maintaining privacy, avoiding secrecy
Infertility and regret: If only... featured image

Women's Health

Infertility and regret: If only...
Coping with infertility during the holidays: Darkness and light featured image

Ellen S. Glazer, LICSW

Coping with infertility during the holidays: Darkness and light
Result 1 - 22 of 22

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.