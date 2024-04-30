Recent Blog Articles
Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM
Contributor
Dr. Beth Frates is a trained physiatrist and a health and wellness coach, with expertise in lifestyle medicine. She is an award-winning teacher at Harvard Medical School, where she is an assistant clinical professor. Dr. Frates is one of the first fellows of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and a pioneer in lifestyle medicine. She developed and taught a college lifestyle medicine curriculum at the Harvard Extension School in 2014, and it is still one of the most well-received courses offered at the school. She was voted president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine in August 2020. Dr. Frates serves as President from 2022 to 2024.
Twitter: @BethFratesMD
Posts by Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM
Exercise & Fitness
Safe, joyful movement for people of all weights
Staying Healthy
Moving to wellness while practicing body neutrality
Staying Healthy
Did we really gain weight during the pandemic?
Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM
Could what we eat improve our sleep?
Exercise & Fitness
Making the most of physical activity apps
Exercise & Fitness
Benefits of incorporating more aerobic activity into stroke rehabilitation
Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM
Time spent in “green” places linked with longer life in women
Exercise & Fitness
Exercise: It does so much more than burn calories
