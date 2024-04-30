photo of Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM

Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM

Contributor

Dr. Beth Frates is a trained physiatrist and a health and wellness coach, with expertise in lifestyle medicine. She is an award-winning teacher at Harvard Medical School, where she is an assistant clinical professor. Dr. Frates is one of the first fellows of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and a pioneer in lifestyle medicine. She developed and taught a college lifestyle medicine curriculum at the Harvard Extension School in 2014, and it is still one of the most well-received courses offered at the school. She was voted president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine in August 2020. Dr. Frates serves as President from 2022 to 2024.

Twitter: @BethFratesMD

Posts by Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM

Safe, joyful movement for people of all weights featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Safe, joyful movement for people of all weights
Moving to wellness while practicing body neutrality featured image

Staying Healthy

Moving to wellness while practicing body neutrality
Did we really gain weight during the pandemic? featured image

Staying Healthy

Did we really gain weight during the pandemic?
Could what we eat improve our sleep? featured image

Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM

Could what we eat improve our sleep?
Making the most of physical activity apps featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Making the most of physical activity apps
Benefits of incorporating more aerobic activity into stroke rehabilitation featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Benefits of incorporating more aerobic activity into stroke rehabilitation
Time spent in “green” places linked with longer life in women featured image

Elizabeth Pegg Frates, MD, FACLM, DipABLM

Time spent in “green” places linked with longer life in women
Exercise: It does so much more than burn calories featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Exercise: It does so much more than burn calories
