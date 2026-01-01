Contributor

Dr. Dhruv S. Kazi is a cardiologist and health economist. He is associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, associate director of the Smith Center for Outcomes Research, and director of the cardiac critical care unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He completed clinical training at the University of Mumbai, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of California, San Diego, with graduate training at the London School of Economics and Stanford. His research evaluates the benefit, affordability, and uptake of high-value cardiovascular and weight management therapies.