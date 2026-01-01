Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Dhruv Kazi, MD, MSc, MS
Contributor
Dr. Dhruv S. Kazi is a cardiologist and health economist. He is associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, associate director of the Smith Center for Outcomes Research, and director of the cardiac critical care unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He completed clinical training at the University of Mumbai, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of California, San Diego, with graduate training at the London School of Economics and Stanford. His research evaluates the benefit, affordability, and uptake of high-value cardiovascular and weight management therapies.
Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life