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David Barzilai, MD, PhD, MBA, MS, DipABLM

Contributor

Dr. David Barzilai is a longevity medicine physician and Harvard Medical School lecturer focused on advancing healthy longevity through evidence-based and precision medicine. He served as medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing's Pathways to Longevity, its first Special Health Report dedicated to the field. A diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine, he holds a PhD in health services research and serves as inaugural faculty member and trustee at the Geneva College of Longevity Science. He is known for making complex scientific advances accessible and actionable for clinicians, executives, and policymakers.

Posts by David Barzilai, MD, PhD, MBA, MS, DipABLM

What is a longevity specialist, and should I see one? featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

What is a longevity specialist, and should I see one?
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Recent Articles
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Strength training over decades linked to longer life
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Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
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Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
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GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
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Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
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Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
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Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
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Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
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Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
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American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
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