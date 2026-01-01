Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
David Barzilai, MD, PhD, MBA, MS, DipABLM
Contributor
Dr. David Barzilai is a longevity medicine physician and Harvard Medical School lecturer focused on advancing healthy longevity through evidence-based and precision medicine. He served as medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing's Pathways to Longevity, its first Special Health Report dedicated to the field. A diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine, he holds a PhD in health services research and serves as inaugural faculty member and trustee at the Geneva College of Longevity Science. He is known for making complex scientific advances accessible and actionable for clinicians, executives, and policymakers.
Posts by David Barzilai, MD, PhD, MBA, MS, DipABLM
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening