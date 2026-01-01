Contributor

Dr. David Barzilai is a longevity medicine physician and Harvard Medical School lecturer focused on advancing healthy longevity through evidence-based and precision medicine. He served as medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing's Pathways to Longevity, its first Special Health Report dedicated to the field. A diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine, he holds a PhD in health services research and serves as inaugural faculty member and trustee at the Geneva College of Longevity Science. He is known for making complex scientific advances accessible and actionable for clinicians, executives, and policymakers.