Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Dara Lee Lewis is a full-time cardiologist, director of imaging, and co-director of the women’s program at the Lown Cardiovascular Center. Her clinical interests include cardiac physiology, echocardiography, and heart disease in women. She is an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also co-directs, teaches, and develops curriculum for the first-year Harvard Medical School cardiology, physiology, and pathophysiology course. Dr. Lee Lewis earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.