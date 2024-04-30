Recent Blog Articles
Dara K. Lee Lewis, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Dara Lee Lewis is a full-time cardiologist, director of imaging, and co-director of the women’s program at the Lown Cardiovascular Center. Her clinical interests include cardiac physiology, echocardiography, and heart disease in women. She is an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also co-directs, teaches, and develops curriculum for the first-year Harvard Medical School cardiology, physiology, and pathophysiology course. Dr. Lee Lewis earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Posts by Dara K. Lee Lewis, MD
Heart Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Diseases & Conditions
POTS: Diagnosing and treating this dizzying syndrome
Diseases & Conditions
POTS: Lightheadedness and a racing heart
Heart Health
How does cardiovascular disease increase the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19?
Heart Health
LDL cholesterol: How low can you (safely) go?
Dara K. Lee Lewis, MD
Medications as effective as stents for most with coronary artery disease
Heart Health
In defense of the salt shaker
Heart Health
Study supports benefit of statin use for older adults
