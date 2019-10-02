Heart Health

Study supports benefit of statin use for older adults

clipboard-with-prescription-written-for-statins
By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Statin drugs have been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in young and middle-aged adults. With older adults (those 75 and over), the benefits are less clear. But a recent study published in the European Heart Journal suggests that there is in fact a benefit to statin use in this older population.

Current guidelines are unclear on statin use in older adults

Elevated levels of cholesterol, specifically low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, cause plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Lowering LDL, through either medications or healthy lifestyle, has been shown to reduce cardiovascular events. The most commonly used medicines to lower LDL are the statins, including atorvastatin (Lipitor) and rosuvastatin (Crestor), among many others. Statins work by preventing the liver from making excess cholesterol.

However, most studies showing that statins lower CVD risk have excluded older study participants. As a result, current European and American guidelines do not make clear recommendations for statin use in older adults who do not have a history of pre-existing CVD. (For older individuals who already have CVD, including those with a history of angina, heart attacks, stroke, or peripheral artery disease involving the aorta or major leg arteries, there are clear guidelines recommending statin use to prevent subsequent events.)

Recent study shows significant benefit of statins in older adults

The EHJ study carefully analyzed a large healthcare database, following over 120,000 French men and women ages 75 to 79 who had been taking statins for at least two years, but who had no previous history of CVD. They were observed for up to four years to see if those who discontinued their statins were more likely to be admitted to the hospital for a CVD event (heart attack, stroke, or other arterial problem).

At the end of the study period, the researchers found that approximately 10% of patients who had stopped taking statins required a hospital admission due to a CVD event, compared to about 7.5% of those who had continued taking statins. In other words, stopping statins was associated with a statistically significant increased risk of roughly 25% to 30%.

Major illness, side effects can affect statin use

In this study, the most common reason that patients or their doctors stopped statins was the development of advanced cancer or other major illness.

In my practice, I have also cared for many patients who have stopped taking statins or who express reluctance to take statins due to side effects. The most common side effect is muscle ache (typically tenderness or soreness of the large muscle groups, such as the biceps and thighs), which affects about 20% of statin takers and reverses when the statin is discontinued. There is also a slightly increased risk of diabetes with long-term statin use and, very rarely, liver problems.

Other potential (but uncommon) side effects include cognitive problems, such as short-term memory loss and confusion, although statins actually decrease the long-term risk of dementia due to stroke or Alzheimer’s disease.

Study tips the scale in favor of continued statin use in older adults

Most primary care doctors and cardiologists prescribe statins according to the current guidelines. However, because these guidelines are vague when it comes to treating those over 75, there is variability when it comes to prescribing to this population.

Several factors weigh into the decision. For example, many doctors (and patients) are not convinced that statins will provide any benefit in older patients, because most of our knowledge comes from studying middle-aged subjects.

In addition, in older patients who may have more medical illnesses and take more medication than younger patients, doctors worry about interactions among statins and other medications. As the liver and kidneys age, we also worry about slower drug breakdown and the increased potential for drug side effects.

Unfortunately, the paradox that we face is that as our patients age, they are at increased risk for heart attacks and strokes, and yet they also become more sensitive to medication side effects, so it is a tricky balance.

As with everything we do in medicine, we must weigh the risks of statins against the benefits. In older patients, the risk of side effects may be somewhat higher, but so is the benefit. This new study tips the balance in favor of continuing statins in our older patients, to lower the risk of strokes and heart attacks. However, we must stay on the lookout for side effects and interactions, to ensure that we do not overtreat this often-vulnerable population.

About the Author

photo of Dara K. Lee Lewis, MD

Dara K. Lee Lewis, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Dara Lee Lewis is a full-time cardiologist, director of imaging, and co-director of the women’s program at the Lown Cardiovascular Center. Her clinical interests include cardiac physiology, echocardiography, and heart disease in women. She is … See Full Bio
View all posts by Dara K. Lee Lewis, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Managing Your Cholesterol

Managing Your Cholesterol offers up-to-date information to help you or a loved one keep cholesterol in check. The report spells out what are healthy and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and offers specific ways to keep cholesterol in line. It covers cholesterol tests and the genetics of cholesterol. The report also focuses on treatments based on the latest scientific evidence, including the pros and cons of statins and other medications, and provides the lowdown on other substances advertised to lower cholesterol. Managing Your Cholesterol can also help you work with your doctor to individualize your treatment.

Read More

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Healthy Aging

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.