Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Caroline Arthaud, MS, MPH
Contributor
Caroline Arthaud is a clinical nutritionist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she completed her dietetic internship. She holds master's degrees in nutrition and public health from Tufts University, and is passionate about translating evidence-based nutrition research into practical guidance for patients and the public.
Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
Healthy breakfast ideas to support energy and metabolism
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Harvard study: Early sweet-drink habits tied to high blood pressure later in life
How to save money on medication
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Newly approved pill cuts LDL cholesterol levels by more than half
C-reactive protein: Should healthy people be tested for it?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Strength training over decades linked to longer life