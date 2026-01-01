Contributor

Dr. Brittany Seymour is a dentist, public health expert, and national consumer spokesperson for the American Dental Association. She serves as associate dean for faculty affairs and associate professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. With training in both dentistry and public health, she has spent her career caring for communities, educating health professionals, and leading health improvement initiatives in the US and around the world. Her work focuses on prevention, healthy aging, and improving health through better oral care across the lifespan.