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Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Brittany Seymour is a dentist, public health expert, and national consumer spokesperson for the American Dental Association. She serves as associate dean for faculty affairs and associate professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. With training in both dentistry and public health, she has spent her career caring for communities, educating health professionals, and leading health improvement initiatives in the US and around the world. Her work focuses on prevention, healthy aging, and improving health through better oral care across the lifespan.

Posts by Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH

What medications should you stop before a dental procedure? featured image

Dental Health

What medications should you stop before a dental procedure?
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Recent Articles
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Strength training over decades linked to longer life
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Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
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Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
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GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
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Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
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Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
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Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
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Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
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Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
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American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
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