Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Brittany Seymour is a dentist, public health expert, and national consumer spokesperson for the American Dental Association. She serves as associate dean for faculty affairs and associate professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine. With training in both dentistry and public health, she has spent her career caring for communities, educating health professionals, and leading health improvement initiatives in the US and around the world. Her work focuses on prevention, healthy aging, and improving health through better oral care across the lifespan.
Posts by Brittany Seymour, DDS, MPH
Strength training over decades linked to longer life
Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening