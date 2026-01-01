BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Another way to manage GERD
What is the "gout diet"?
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
How to increase appetite
Alexander Goldowsky, MD
Contributor
Dr. Alexander Goldowsky is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). Dr. Goldowsky completed his internal medicine residency at BIDMC, and his gastroenterology fellowship at Boston Medical Center/Boston University School of Medicine.
BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Another way to manage GERD
What is the "gout diet"?
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
How to increase appetite