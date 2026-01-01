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Alexander Goldowsky, MD

Contributor

Dr. Alexander Goldowsky is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). Dr. Goldowsky completed his internal medicine residency at BIDMC, and his gastroenterology fellowship at Boston Medical Center/Boston University School of Medicine.

Recent Articles
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BPH treatment options when drugs are not enough
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Can I wear contacts after age 50?
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Eye care in an emergency
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Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
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Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
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Another way to manage GERD
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What is the "gout diet"?
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HPV testing at home: A new option for women
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How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
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How to increase appetite
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