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Adam Rodman, MD, MPH, FACP
Contributor
Dr. Adam Rodman is a general internist and medical educator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is the director of AI programs at the Carl J. Shapiro Institute for Research and Education at BIDMC, and he leads the steering group for integration of AI into the medical school curriculum. He is also a visiting researcher at Google DeepMind, where he works on oversight systems for patient-facing AI. He also serves as an associate editor at NEJM AI.
Dr. Rodman completed his residency in internal medicine at Oregon Health and Science University and his global health fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which included clinical work in Molepolole, Botswana. He lives in Boston with his wife and two young sons.
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet