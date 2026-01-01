Contributor

Dr. Adam Rodman is a general internist and medical educator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is the director of AI programs at the Carl J. Shapiro Institute for Research and Education at BIDMC, and he leads the steering group for integration of AI into the medical school curriculum. He is also a visiting researcher at Google DeepMind, where he works on oversight systems for patient-facing AI. He also serves as an associate editor at NEJM AI.

Dr. Rodman completed his residency in internal medicine at Oregon Health and Science University and his global health fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which included clinical work in Molepolole, Botswana. He lives in Boston with his wife and two young sons.