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Adam Rodman, MD, MPH, FACP

Contributor

Dr. Adam Rodman is a general internist and medical educator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is the director of AI programs at the Carl J. Shapiro Institute for Research and Education at BIDMC, and he leads the steering group for integration of AI into the medical school curriculum. He is also a visiting researcher at Google DeepMind, where he works on oversight systems for patient-facing AI. He also serves as an associate editor at NEJM AI.

Dr. Rodman completed his residency in internal medicine at Oregon Health and Science University and his global health fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which included clinical work in Molepolole, Botswana. He lives in Boston with his wife and two young sons.

Recent Articles
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Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
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How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
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Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
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Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
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AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
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Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
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Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
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Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
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Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
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