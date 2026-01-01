Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Abigail Waldman, MD
Contributor
Dr. Abigail Waldman is an associate professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. She is the medical director of the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?