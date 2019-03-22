Polycystic Kidney Disease
What Is It?
Polycystic kidney disease causes numerous cysts (non-cancerous growths) to form in both kidneys. It is a genetic disease, meaning you inherit it from your parents. About 600,000 Americans have polycystic kidney disease.
The kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs that sit in the upper part of the abdomen. They filter wastes and extra fluid from the blood, which get passed out of the body in the form of urine. The kidneys also regulate the amount of certain vital substances in the body, such as electrolytes.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.