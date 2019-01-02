What Is It?

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare disorder in which the body produces too little or no parathyroid hormone. This hormone, together with vitamin D and another hormone called calcitonin, regulates the amount of calcium in the blood. Hypoparathyroidism can result in an abnormally low level of calcium in the blood, called hypocalcemia.

Parathyroid hormone is produced by the parathyroid glands, four small glands located behind the thyroid gland in the neck.