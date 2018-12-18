Dandruff
What Is It?
Dandruff is a condition in which dead skin cells are shed from the scalp in large enough amounts to be noticeable. When these dead cells stick together, often because of surface debris and oil in the hair, they are noticeable as flakes in the scalp and on clothing.
Dandruff is a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis of unknown cause. It is more of a nuisance and a cosmetic problem than a medical one.
Symptoms
Symptoms include flakes of dead skin, itching and scaling on the scalp.
Diagnosis
In most cases, dandruff can be self-diagnosed without the aid of a physician.
Expected Duration
Dandruff is a chronic (long-lasting) condition that comes and goes. It may disappear or be less severe in the warmer months.
Prevention
Although there is no way to prevent dandruff, regular use of an anti-dandruff shampoo can control the problem. Avoid exposing your scalp to excessive heat, such as through frequent use of a hair dryer.
Treatment
There are many effective shampoos on the market to control dandruff. Look for active ingredients such as selenium, zinc pyrithione, tar, or ketoconazole. Most shampoos work best if they are left on for several minutes after lathering and then rinsed out thoroughly. Reapply if directed. When over-the-counter products are not strong enough, a prescription medication can be requested from a health care professional.
When To Call A Professional
If dandruff symptoms persist or worsen — with severe flaking, itching, scaling or redness — see a doctor for more intensive therapy.
Prognosis
Dandruff is usually a chronic condition, so it will tend to come back. Use an antidandruff shampoo once or a twice a week to help control it.
Additional Info
American Academy of Dermatology
https://www.aad.org/
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.