What is amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is a disease in which an abnormal protein called amyloid accumulates in body tissues and organs. The protein deposits can be in a single organ or dispersed throughout the body. The disease causes serious problems in the affected areas. As a result, people with amyloidosis in different body parts may experience different physical problems:

Brain - Dementia

- Dementia Heart - Heart failure, an irregular or unstable heart rhythm, enlarged heart

- Heart failure, an irregular or unstable heart rhythm, enlarged heart Kidneys - Kidney failure, protein in the urine

- Kidney failure, protein in the urine Nervous system - Numbness, tingling or weakness from nerve disease

- Numbness, tingling or weakness from nerve disease Digestive system - Intestinal bleeding, intestinal obstruction, poor nutrient absorption

- Intestinal bleeding, intestinal obstruction, poor nutrient absorption Blood - Low blood counts, easy bruising or bleeding

- Low blood counts, easy bruising or bleeding Pancreas - Diabetes

- Diabetes Musculoskeletal system - Joint pain or swelling, weakness

- Joint pain or swelling, weakness Skin - Lumps or purple discoloration

No one knows what causes amyloidosis though in some cases it develops due to chronic inflammation or a genetic mutation. To make matters more complex, amyloidosis is not a single disease, and there are many different types of amyloid proteins that can be involved. For example, Alzheimer's disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (a rare cause of dementia linked to viruses living in livestock) are two distinct conditions characterized by different types of amyloid deposits in the brain.