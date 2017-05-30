The popular medications known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can help lift people out from under a dark cloud of depression. But there are some side effects from antidepressants, including those that can affect your sex life.

In addition to reducing interest in sex, SSRI medications can make it difficult to become aroused, sustain arousal, and reach orgasm. Some people taking SSRIs aren't able to have an orgasm at all. These symptoms tend to become more common with age.

SSRI medications include:

citalopram (Celexa)

escitalopram (Lexapro)

fluoxetine (Prozac)

fluvoxamine (Luvox)

paroxetine (Paxil)

sertraline (Zoloft)

vortioxetine (Trintellix, formerly called Brintellix).

What to do if you experience sexual side effects from SSRIs

About 35% to 50% of people with untreated major depression experience some type of sexual dysfunction prior to treatment. So in some cases, sexual difficulties may stem not from the SSRI, but rather from the underlying depression.

If you experience any sexual problems while taking an SSRI medication, talk with your doctor or therapist. If medication is the problem, sexual side effects sometimes subside with time, so it's worth waiting a while to see if problems diminish. This is a particularly good strategy if the medication is easing your depression significantly.

But if side effects from antidepressants persist, your doctor or therapist may suggest one of the following strategies, as found in the Harvard Health Publishing Special Health Report Understanding Depression: