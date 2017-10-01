Women's Health
Don’t underestimate your heart risks
Start a conversation with your doctor about your risk factors.
Image: © gpointstudio/Thinkstock
Statistically speaking, your heart is the biggest threat to your health. In 2014, more women died from cardiovascular disease than from cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes combined, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).
But have you talked with your doctor about your risk factors? Many women haven't, according to a pair of surveys published in the June issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The surveys also show that this top-ranked threat to women's health isn't getting nearly the attention it deserves from many women and their doctors.
