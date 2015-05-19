Shoulder Pain Archive

Can platelet-rich plasma injections heal your joints?

Platelet-rich plasma injections are used to reduce pain and speed healing for a number of common problems that affect the tendons, muscles, and joints, ranging from arthritis to shoulder pain. But a growing body of research shows that they may not be effective for some conditions, including knee osteoarthritis, ankle osteoarthritis, and Achilles tendinitis. There is some evidence that it may be effective for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow). People should consider whether there is a better option before undergoing PRP injections.

Two common shoulder injuries and how to avoid them

Two categories of shoulder injuries are particularly common among older adults: rotator cuff injuries and shoulder bone fractures. The key to warding off shoulder injuries is to keep the joints healthy, strong, and flexible. Many of the strategies to do this are the same ones that will reduce fall or fracture risk. Examples include weight-bearing activity, stretching, improving balance, and eating a healthy diet. Other strategies include strengthening the shoulder muscles, stretching the shoulders right before activity that requires shoulder power, and removing fall hazards from the home.
Steroid injection may be the best medicine for frozen shoulder

Research we're watching

There are a number of different approaches to treating a condition called adhesive capsulitis, better known as frozen shoulder. This common condition causes significant shoulder pain and reduced mobility. While it generally goes away on its own over time, it can take up to a year or longer to heal. But there hasn't been consensus on whether any particular therapy leads to more rapid pain relief and full range of motion.

A study published online Dec. 16, 2020, by JAMA Network Open looked at various treatment options for frozen shoulder to determine which was the most effective. Researchers analyzed 65 different studies with more than 4,000 total participants and found that the first line of therapy should be to inject a steroid directly into the joint to reduce inflammation. This treatment helped to reduce pain and led to the fastest recovery. The study authors said the steroid injection should be accompanied by a home exercise program that includes stretches and exercises to improve range of movement in the shoulder.

4 stretches to keep your shoulders in shape

Keeping your shoulder muscles flexible will help prevent injury.

The shoulder is the body's most complicated joint. It's where the ends of the collarbone, upper arm bone, and shoulder blade meet. And it's prone to arthritis (a wearing away of the cartilage between the bones), as well as tears or tendinitis (inflammation) in the rotator cuff — the group of tendons that helps you raise and rotate your arm. Shoulder pain can keep you from being able to raise your arms to get dressed, or reach up to a cupboard or out to a door.

But an easy way to stave off shoulder problems is to regularly stretch the muscles that support the joints. "The muscles need to be long and flexible to stay healthy. You're more vulnerable to injury when your shoulder muscles are tight and restricted," explains Clare Safran-Norton, clinical supervisor of rehabilitation services at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Ouch! Shoulder pain and how to treat it

Don’t shrug off shoulder pain

Pain in this joint can curb your independence. Catch problems early, build strength, and avoid injury.


 Image: © Barry Austin/Thinkstock

It's easy to take your shoulders for granted. You don't think about them when you put your arm through a sleeve or reach out for something. But weak or injured shoulders can limit your daily function and rob you of your independence. You may not be able to open a door, push up from a chair or a couch, or tuck in your shirt without wincing in pain.

"Shoulder pain is common among older adults. Studies suggest it occurs in up to 31% of adults," says Amy Devaney, a physical therapist with Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

Possible link between shoulder problems and heart disease risk

Shoulder pain appears to be associated with risk factors for heart disease. Researchers found that people with the most heart disease risk factors, like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes, were almost five times more likely to also have shoulder trouble. 

Warming up a frozen shoulder

You cannot prevent this condition in most cases, but knowing what to expect can get you through the healing process.


 Image: jqbaker/iStock

So much of life happens above shoulder height—washing your hair, reaching for objects on shelves, even a good morning stretch. If your shoulders are weak, life can be quite limited.

While everyday shoulder aches and stiffness are common, if pain and mobility become substantially worse over time, and you do not have arthritis in the shoulder, you may have a condition called adhesive capsulitis, also known as frozen shoulder.

Shoulder pain? Here's what you can do to treat it and prevent it

A few simple measures can protect your most flexible joint and put it back in service after overuse or injury.

All you need to do is rotate your arm to realize what a marvel your shoulder is. It's the body's most flexible joint and one of the most essential. Whether you're reaching the top shelf, swinging a golf club, or washing your hair, "it's the one joint you can't stop using," says Karen Weber, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. "We do a lot of repetitive motions with our arms. When our shoulder muscles aren't strong, we can set ourselves up for injury," Weber says.

What to do about rotator cuff tendinitis

Rotator cuff tendinits is the most common shoulder injury. The best course of treatment is to rest, apply ice, take ibuprofen, and do stretching and strengthening exercises.

