Warming up a frozen shoulder

You cannot prevent this condition in most cases, but knowing what to expect can get you through the healing process.



So much of life happens above shoulder height—washing your hair, reaching for objects on shelves, even a good morning stretch. If your shoulders are weak, life can be quite limited.

While everyday shoulder aches and stiffness are common, if pain and mobility become substantially worse over time, and you do not have arthritis in the shoulder, you may have a condition called adhesive capsulitis, also known as frozen shoulder.