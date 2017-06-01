On call

Q. I have osteoarthritis. My right knee is especially painful and stiff. How do I know when the time is right for knee replacement surgery?

A. Timing is key. If you get the procedure too soon, you might not see enough improvement to make the surgery worth it. In addition, the younger you are when you have knee replacement surgery, the greater the chances it will not last and another surgery may be needed. But if you wait too long, you may subject yourself to unnecessary pain and disability.