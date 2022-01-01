Hearing Archive

Articles

What's the best self-fitting strategy for over-the-counter hearing aids?

What's the best self-fitting strategy for over-the-counter hearing aids?

A small randomized trial in 2024 found that both self-adjustment and in-situ audiometry were effective strategies to match self-fitting hearing aids to personal hearing needs. However, self-adjustment devices had the best satisfaction rates and consistent use.

When is tinnitus more than a nuisance?

When is tinnitus more than a nuisance?

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears) is a sound people hear in their ears or head that no one else can hear. It is often described as buzzing, humming, ringing, static, or whooshing. While tinnitus is rarely a serious problem, people should get checked to see if it is related to a medical condition.

Reconsider cognitive behavioral therapy for tinnitus

Reconsider cognitive behavioral therapy for tinnitus

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) helps redirect negative thoughts and emotions. It's often prescribed to help people cope with tinnitus (a phantom ringing in the ears). A 2024 study found that CBT is most likely to be beneficial when tinnitus symptoms are severe.

Tips to manage tinnitus

Tips to manage tinnitus

Tinnitus is an internal high-pitched ringing, whooshing, or hissing noise. The condition can make it hard to concentrate, reduce sleep quality, and cause irritability, nervousness, anxiety, depression, or feelings of hopelessness. Methods for easing tinnitus symptoms include treatment of underlying conditions, trigger avoidance, hearing aids, sound masking devices, exercise, stress reduction, and social connection. Certain programs can also help reduce tinnitus symptoms, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, group support, and tinnitus retraining therapy.

Turning up the volume on brain health

Turning up the volume on brain health

While hearing loss and dementia seem to be connected, doctors don't know if hearing loss causes cognitive decline. It may be that an unknown common factor causes both problems. But regardless of whether hearing loss may be an early indicator of dementia or a risk factor for the condition, it should be treated. Improving hearing can improve the ability to connect with others and quality of life.

Progress toward over-the-counter hearing aids

Progress toward over-the-counter hearing aids

In October 2021, the FDA proposed rules to create a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that would require special regulations and FDA approval. Approval of the rules is expected sometime in 2022.

