How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Healthy eating for diabetes Archive
Articles
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Resistant starch causes smaller blood sugar spikes than regular starches, and feeds beneficial gut bacteria. You can increase the resistant starch content of starchy foods by cooking and chilling them, though overall diet quality matters more to blood sugar control than this trick alone.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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