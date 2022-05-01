Hands Archive

Articles

Read More about Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand

One condition affecting the hands and fingers is Dupuytren's contracture, where one or more fingers become curled, making it difficult to perform everyday activities. Dupuytren's affects one in 20 Americans, so what do people need to know about it?

Read More about Try this: Give your hands a hand
Try this: Give your hands a hand

Try this: Give your hands a hand

Performing hand exercises using therapy putty can help a person improve grip and pinch strength.

Read More about Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt
Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt

Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt

Hand arthritis makes it tough to do winter activities, such as preparing holiday feasts, shoveling snow, wrapping presents, or using walking or ski poles. It helps to plan out activities, break them up when possible, take lots of breaks, use tools to make the jobs easier, and enlist help if needed. For example, consider asking family and friends to assist with holiday meal prep, or hire a service to remove snow.

Read More about Why do I have white spots on my nails?
Why do I have white spots on my nails?

Why do I have white spots on my nails?

White spots on fingernails are common and have many possible causes. These include minor trauma to the fingers, wearing nail polish for prolonged periods, fungal infections, low iron levels, kidney disease, or liver cirrhosis.

Read More about Identifying arthritis in your fingers and thumbs
Identifying arthritis in your fingers and thumbs

Identifying arthritis in your fingers and thumbs

Two main types of arthritis can affect the thumb and fingers. Osteoarthritis typically affects joints in the middle or end of the fingers or the base of the thumb. Rheumatoid arthritis more often affects the fingers' middle joints or the joints that connect the fingers to the hand. Medications can halt or slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis. There aren't any drugs proven to halt or slow osteoarthritis. Using a splint or brace, using assistive devices (such as a shirt buttoner), and working with a certified hand therapist can help people cope with either type of arthritis.

Read More about Should I stop cracking my knuckles?
Should I stop cracking my knuckles?

Should I stop cracking my knuckles?

People may relieve anxiety by cracking knuckles or other joints. Usually it's a harmless habit, but people with joint problems like arthritis should refrain, since doing so might worsen symptoms.

Read More about Poor handgrip strength in midlife linked to cognitive decline
Poor handgrip strength in midlife linked to cognitive decline

Poor handgrip strength in midlife linked to cognitive decline

A large study published online June 23, 2022, by JAMA Network Open found that poor handgrip strength in midlife was associated with cognitive decline a decade later.

Read More about Hand pain from arthritis? This may help
Hand pain from arthritis? This may help

Hand pain from arthritis? This may help

The joint connecting the thumb and wrist is crucial in everyday activities like opening jars or grasping objects, but if osteoarthritis develops, treatment options are limited and don't always work well. A new study has demonstrated the effectiveness of occupational therapy for arthritis in this joint of the hand.

Read More about You don't say? Cracking the code
You don't say? Cracking the code

You don't say? Cracking the code

Knuckle cracking doesn't "crack" a joint. The sound comes from gas bubbles bursting in the fluid inside the joint. While knuckle cracking is mostly harmless, other types of noises or the presence of pain can indicate a more serious joint problem.

Read More about Get a helping hand for pain
Get a helping hand for pain

Get a helping hand for pain

Osteoarthritis in the hand is a painful condition that is more common in women than in men. While this condition can be debilitating, a number of strategies can be used to manage it, including using various topical, oral, and injected pain medications; splinting the joint; making lifestyle changes; and working with a hand therapist. Surgery may be an option when other measures have failed to control symptoms.

Result 1 - 10 of 38

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.