How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Functional fitness Archive
Articles
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
People who engage in a variety of different types of physical activity may be more likely to live longer than people with little variety in their exercise habits who spend the same amount of time exercising.
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Exercise heart rate zones reflect different percentages of a person's estimated maximum heart rate. While some people find it helpful to monitor their heart rate zone during exercise, consistently engaging in physical activity is the most important priority.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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