What is neurodiversity?

The term neurodiversity conveys the idea that there is no single right way of thinking, learning, or behaving, and is often used in the context of autism spectrum disorder. A growing self-advocacy movement aims to increase acceptance and inclusion of all people while embracing neurological differences.

FDA approves new autism diagnostic aid

If a child exhibits signs of autism spectrum disorder, it's very important to obtain a diagnosis as quickly as possible because treatment is more successful if started earlier in a child's development. But the diagnostic process involves lengthy assessments, and the wait for an evaluation can be long. A new device that aims to accelerate the process has been approved by the FDA.

Making visits to the dentist easier for people with autism spectrum disorder

Proper dental care is essential for all children, including learning how to brush and going for regular dental visits. But for children with autism spectrum disorder, the sensory aspects of a dental office may be uncomfortable, difficult, or overwhelming. But there are things parents can do to make these visits easier.

Looking for Autism

Statistics show that one out of every 68 children in the United States meets the criteria for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). What these figures don’t show is that early intervention and treatment can make a huge difference in the lives of these children and their families. Routine well-child visits are important to monitor health and growth, but they also provide an opportunity to keep an eye on a child’s development. While most children do not have ASD, and some kids are just “late bloomers,” others may show signs of any number of developmental challenges or delays — all of which benefit from therapies at home or at school. Of course, all children benefit from mindful observation of their development and advice and support from their pediatricians, should concerns arise.

