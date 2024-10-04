Alzheimer's & Dementia Archive

Articles

Does this vaccine ward off dementia?

Does this vaccine ward off dementia?

A 2025 study found that the shingles vaccine reduced the risk of developing dementia by 20%. The study supports (but doesn’t absolutely prove) the theory that infections may be one cause of Alzheimer’s disease and possibly other forms of dementia.

Can A.I. help us find a dementia cure?

Can A.I. help us find a dementia cure?

Doctors are optimistic that artificial intelligence (A.I.) will one day play a role in curing and preventing Alzheimer’s disease. One example of A.I.’s application is its use in helping scientists learn how certain molecules might cause Alzheimer’s.

Amyloidosis

Amyloidosis
Two jobs may lower the odds of dying from Alzheimer's disease — but why?

Two jobs may lower the odds of dying from Alzheimer's disease — but why?

Researchers have found that the risk of death due to Alzheimer's disease is markedly lower in taxi and ambulance drivers compared with hundreds of other occupations. And the reason could be that these drivers develop certain structural changes in their brains as they work.

Can a routine vaccine prevent dementia?

Can a routine vaccine prevent dementia?

It's fairly common for a medical treatment to cause side effects — but far more rarely, a side effect provides an unexpected benefit. This might be the case for the shingles vaccine, as evidence is mounting that it might also reduce the risk of dementia.

Vascular dementia: A look at dementia caused by strokes

Vascular dementia: A look at dementia caused by strokes
