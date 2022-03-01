Allergies Archive

Get ready for allergy season

Get ready for allergy season

Allergy season runs from around March through October. Tree pollen dominates in spring, grass in summer, and ragweed in late summer and early fall. In people with an allergy, pollen exposure can trigger the hallmark allergy symptoms: sneezing, watery eyes, stuffiness, scratchy throat, wheezing, and coughing. There are many ways to manage allergy symptoms, such as using over-the-counter medication, taking allergy shots or oral immunotherapy to help the immune system better tolerate allergens, and reducing one's exposure to pollen.

Be wise about bee and wasp stings

Be wise about bee and wasp stings

In most cases, bee, wasp, or hornet stings can be treated with simple remedies. For example, placing a cold pack on the sting site helps reduce swelling. Applying over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream helps relieve swelling and itching, too. Taking an antihistamine—such as fexofenadine (Allegra) or loratadine (Claritin)—also eases itching. If symptoms persist for a few days, it's time to call a doctor. If a severe allergic response develops—indicated by difficulty breathing or hives—it's crucial to call 911 for help and get an injection of epinephrine as soon as possible.

Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy

Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy

A 2023 study found that an oral penicillin challenge in a doctor's office provides a simple method of determining true penicillin allergy.

Sneezy and dopey? Seasonal allergies and your brain

Sneezy and dopey? Seasonal allergies and your brain

Allergy season is longer and more intense this year—causing sneezing, and itchy eyes in millions of people. But allergies also affect the brain, causing symptoms like brain fog. Here are some ways to prevent or ease brain fog from allergies.

Why won't my hives go away?

Why won't my hives go away?

Hives are red, itchy welts that crop up on the skin. Allergic reactions and stress, among other triggers, can cause episodes of hives, which typically last several days to a couple of weeks. Cases that last six weeks or longer may be autoimmune hives.

Respiratory health harms often follow flooding: Taking these steps can help

Respiratory health harms often follow flooding: Taking these steps can help

Flooding due to major storms or heavy rains can harm lung health, both from toxic contaminants that end up in the air and from the growth of mold caused by dampness. Taking steps to prevent flooding when possible and moving quickly to reduce health risks if flooding occurs can help protect your family's health.

Beyond hot flashes

Beyond hot flashes

Around menopause, a decline in estrogen can trigger low-grade inflammation that leads to unexpected symptoms from head to toe. Symptoms can affect the digestive tract, skin, joints, eyes, ears, and heart, among other areas. A 2022 study found that estrogen loss can even fuel the jaw pain known as temporomandibular disorder. A year or longer can pass before many women connect symptoms with menopause. Women can take lifestyle measures to lower inflammation, such as eating more fruits and vegetables, avoiding processed foods, and exercising.

Poison ivy: Scratchin' like a hound?

Poison ivy: Scratchin' like a hound?

Misconceptions about poison ivy are common — from when you can get it to how you might get it, and the best ways to treat it. Knowing the facts can help you avoid it, or treat it properly if you are exposed to it.

Thunderstorm asthma: Bad weather, allergies, and asthma attacks

Thunderstorm asthma: Bad weather, allergies, and asthma attacks

Thunderstorm asthma is an attack that starts or worsens after a thunderstorm. It can occur in anyone with asthma, but it most often affects people with seasonal allergies. There are several risk factors that make experiencing this phenomenon more likely, so it's important to know what these are.

Do allergies make snoring worse?

Do allergies make snoring worse?

Allergies that cause nasal congestion, sneezing, and a runny nose (what doctors call allergic rhinitis) can cause more frequent and louder snoring. Treating allergic rhinitis can reduce snoring and other symptoms related to poor-quality sleep.

