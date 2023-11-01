Staying Healthy
Why do medical guidelines change frequently?
On call
Q. I find it disconcerting that medical recommendations and guidelines seem to change so often. For example, I recently read there may be another change in colon cancer screening recommendations. How does a person decide what's right?
A. There are several reasons why these changes happen. One reason is that ongoing research provides new information that leads to new guidelines. Another issue is different expert opinions. As you pointed out, a good example of this is the controversy this year regarding when people at average risk for colon cancer should begin screening.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.