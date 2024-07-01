Staying Healthy
Why do I get so many mosquito bites?
Q. It's happening again: every summer, I get bitten by mosquitoes far more than my family and friends. Why does this happen?
A. You're not imagining things. Some people are inherently more attractive than others to mosquitoes. Scientists are still figuring out why, but it's believed that each person's unique scent — dictated by an array of molecules throughout the body — determines whether mosquitoes "like" them more than others. This scent isn't something you can modify, like underarm odor, so don't be alarmed.
Other factors such as blood type and breathing patterns also seem to play a role. Type O blood appears to attract the pests. So does breathing heavily — such as after a workout — which exudes more carbon dioxide around you, which attracts mosquitoes.
A few simple strategies may discourage mosquitoes. When you know you'll be spending time outdoors, use fragrance-free personal care products and wear long, light-colored sleeves and pants. Applying an insect repellant on exposed skin areas can also help. And keeping a fan running, especially around your feet and ankles — where mosquitoes love to gather — can also discourage biting.
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
