Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years

The CDC recommends adults ages 50 and older get two doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine (Shingrix), with the doses separated by two to six months, to prevent shingles. But how long can it offer protection? According to a study involving almost two million people, published online Jan. 9, 2024, by Annals of Internal Medicine, the two-dose vaccine was still 73% effective four years later. However, in those adults who received only one dose instead of the recommended two, the effectiveness dropped rapidly after the first year and only offered 52% protection against shingles after three years.

These results reinforced the importance of getting the second dose. But even if you miss the usual two-to-six-month window for the booster, it may not be too late. The researchers also found that the vaccine's effectiveness did not suffer if the second dose was delayed beyond six months.